Three Republicans File for Unexpired Logan County Commission Seat

After a scandal that led to the resignation of Logan County Commissioner Kody Ellis, three candidates filed to compete for the seat in a special election on June 13, 2023.

Half-way into his first term as District Two Logan County Commissioner, Ellis announced his resignation effective February 28, 2023. The resignation followed word about an OSBI investigation into possible embezzlement, theft or misappropriation of public funds., from the Guthrie News Page.

Logan County’s District 2 includes Luther across the Waterloo Road conty line, and includes much of Logan County east of Guthrie.

I just want to let everyone know that I will be filling a formal resignation. I appreciate everything everybody’s done. And I just want to apologize. Kody Ellis, District 2 Commissioner, Logan County, Feb. 15, 2023

The allegations point to embezzlement. The OSBI is investigating but has not responded to inquiries from The Luther Register. Sources say the embezzlement involves fuel theft from a county garage. In February, Logan County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas asked the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office to take over the investigation.

“Very recently a criminal investigation conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was

presented to my office alleging possible embezzlement charges against a Logan County elected official.

Now that the matter has been presented, I have recused … and the matter has been referred to the Attorney General,” said Thomas in a news release.

Read the full letter below.

Filing for the Logan County County Commission Special Election was March 13 – 15.

Three candidates filed:

Floyd Coffman, 57, Republican, Guthrie

Charlie Meadows, 76, Republican, Guthrie

Wayne Elder, 44, Republican, Guthrie

Since all candidates are from one political party, the June 13 election will be a General Special Election, instead of a Primary Special Election.