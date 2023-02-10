Check out Brand New Homes in Luther

For so long, the field across from Luther High School on Ash Street was empty except for trees and brush. If you’re like me, you might have thought the great location would be a great spot for new homes.

Someday has happened. We have watched the construction of not one but two new homes on the site by local builders Wilson Custom Homes. Any new construction within town limits was a rarity for a lot of years. But that’s changing. Town Hall receives applications for building permits more often than one would guess. These new homes are for sale, ready for its first dwellers who want to embrace small town life (with easy access to the city). Personally, I love the shade on the blue house, and it looks great next to the brown one. We can get a sneak peak at both of them on Sunday, before the Super Bowl, during a double open house.

The builders have offered new incentives including updated pricing.

Double Open House

Sunday, February 12, 12 -2 PM

908 S Ash St, Luther, OK 73054

3 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

1710 Sq Ft

$299,210

902 S Ash St, Luther, OK 73054

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1495 Sq Ft

$259,810

These homes are an easy commute to all the best of Luther and beyond, with Turner Turnpike, Kickapoo Turnpike, and Historic Route 66 only moments away.