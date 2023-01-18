So Red, the Oklahoma Voter Breakdown

(News Release, Oklahoma Election Board, Oklahoma City) – The Oklahoma State Election board scrubbed 86,000 names from the official voter list as part of its statutorily required maintenance process. The Oklahoma State Election Board’s annual report shows 2,225,086 people are registered to vote as of January 15, 2023. The maintenance process removes inactive and duplicate voters.

The Breakdown by Political Party

Republicans 51.9%

Democrats 29.5%

Libertarians 0.9%

Independents 17.7%

There were 2,855 duplicate voter registrations and 83,719 inactive voter registrations removed from Oklahoma’s voter rolls as part of a thorough, multi-step process required by state law every two years following a General Election.

Deleted duplicate registrations matched newer registrations by the same person at a new address. Inactive registrations were removed on voters who failed to confirm their 2019 address and had no voter activity through the 2022 General Election. (The 2019 Address Confirmation Notices were sent to some voters for one of several different reasons required by law, including those who surrendered an Oklahoma driver’s license upon being issued a new one in another state, had a first-class mailing from the Election Board returned as “undeliverable,” or were identified as a potential voter registration duplicate in another county or state, or who had no voter activity from the 2016 General Election through the 2018 General Election.)

The State Election Board reminds voters that the deadline to register or update their registration for the February 14 election is Friday, January 20. The voter registration deadline for the March 7 election (regarding further legalizing marijuana) is Friday, February 10. Applications must be postmarked or received by the deadline.

NOTE: Local Luther elections for the school board and town board are in April. Filing for two town trustee positions is February 6 – 8, 2023, while the candidates for a school board seat are already set. Read more.

For more information on voter registration or to view voter registration statistics, visit the State Election Board website.

URL GUIDE:

Annual Report: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/voter-registration-statistics.html

Voter Registration: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/register-to-vote.html

Voter Registration Statistics: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/voter-registration-statistics/voter-registration-statistics-archive.html