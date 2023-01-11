Metropolitan Library System Reaches Record-Breaking Three Million Digital Book Checkouts in 2022

(News Release) – The Metropolitan Library System (MLS) announced it reached a record-breaking three million digital book checkouts in 2022. MLS is one of 129 public library systems worldwide and the first in Oklahoma that surpassed one million digital checkouts last calendar year (complete list here).

The library system has been providing readers 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks for several years through the award-winning Libby app, the library reading app created by OverDrive. The large collection serves readers of all ages and interests, and reader usage has grown yearly.

“We’re very excited to reach this milestone once again as we have continued to see growth in our digital checkouts even as our community has returned to utilizing our physical library collections,” said Janeal Walker, Collection Development Manager at Metro Library. “MLS is pleased our partnership with OverDrive assists us in connecting our diverse communities with resources and experiences to educate and enrich lives.”

The highest-circulating title Metro Library readers borrowed in 2022 was The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, fantasy, children/young adult, and more.

The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Metropolitan Library System’s digital collection in 2022:

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover

3. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

4. Book Lovers by Emily Henry

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Metropolitan Library System’s digital collection in 2022:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. The Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty

5. The Guest List by Lucy Foley

Download the Libby app or visit https://metrolibrary.overdrive.com/ to get started borrowing ebooks, audiobooks and more anytime, anywhere. Readers in Oklahoma County need a valid library card to access digital books from the MLS OverDrive-powered digital collection.

About Metropolitan Library System

The Metropolitan Library System provides library services for more than 800,000 residents of Oklahoma County. It has 19 physical locations providing 24/7 access to our digital resources as metrolibrary.org.