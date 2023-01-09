Want faster internet? Tell the FCC

A lot of money is up for grabs from the federal government to ramp up broadband internet service in rural areas, and everyone from the Oklahoma Broadband Office to internet providers want to make sure the federal map is rid of inaccuracies so we don’t miss out on any funds. That’s where we come in. Residents and businesses have until Friday, January 13, to check the map and report if any of the information is bogus.

For example, when you input your address on the website, it will show what internet providers are available to you – maybe wireless, maybe satellite, maybe fiber. If those are not actual providers at your location, then you should file a challenge. If the provider says it provides stronger service than you actually receive when you’re streaming, working or surfing, file a challenge. They will want proof, so all you have to do is run a speedtest and upload a screen shot of the results on the challenge form.

Here’s your chance to let them know if it’s slow.

Your participation will help ensure Oklahoma receives maximum funding to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service throughout the state.

NOTE! The deadline is Jan. 13, 2023, to verify your internet service on this website.

Here is what you do. Hint. It’s easier on a laptop or desktop computer rather than your phone.

Open this website.

Type in your address at your home and/or business.

When the map appears, click on your address and see what information appears to the right. It might list several internet providers, including wireless and satellite with numbers on how “fast” the service is.

If you dispute this, click on your address on the map, and a Challenge Location button should appear. Click that and fill out the form that appears.

When asked for supporting information, you can upload a screenshot of an internet speedtest.

Here’s an example of a speedtest to check your internet speed.

For more information, and instructions check the website of the Oklahoma Broadband Office.