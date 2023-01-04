Luther Fire and Police Departments Recognized for Life-Saving Care

Members of the Luther Fire Department and Luther Police Department were honored this week by Heartland Medical Direction. The Oklahoma-based organization provides training and medical direction for fire, emergency management, law enforcement, and communication personnel. Heartland Medical Director Dr. Bill Worden presented the award at the January LFD monthly meeting to the team that saved a Luther man’s life.

The Call

In mid-October, LFD was called for a man unconscious and barely breathing. While LFD personnel were en route, LPD Officer Wright arrived on the scene to find a man lying on the ground. Officer Wright acted quickly and began CPR compression, and was joined by LFD to work diligently to provide high-quality saving care. The patient was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. LFD is happy to report that the patient survived and spent the holidays at home with his family. Luther Fire Department

l to r. Firefighter Jeremy Tracey, Dr. Worden, Officer Travonna Wright, Assistant Fire Chief Craig Martin, and Fire Chief Joseph Figueroa.

Congratulations and THANK YOU to LFD Fire Chief Joseph Figueroa, volunteer Assistant Chief Craig Martin, volunteer Firefighter Jeremy Tracey and LPD Officer Travonna Wright.