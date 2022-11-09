Luther Pecan Festival is Nov. 19 -20 on Main Street

Luther, OK – The Luther Pecan Festival is Saturday and Sunday, November 19 – 20, 2022. Main Street in the small Eastern Oklahoma County town of Luther, OK, will be lined with vendors, artists, food, breweries, wineries, and lots of pecans and pecan pie. The festival celebrates the harvest of one of Oklahoma’s best specialty crops, pecans. Just a quarter of a mile off of Historic Route 66 east of Edmond, thousands are expected to the two-day event that runs from 10 am – 4 pm each day.

The event is free to attend. Vendors will offer hand-made and curated products that range from skincare to jewelry, sculpture, photography, paintings, t-shirts, boutiques, metal art, and plenty of pecans and pecan pies. Three Oklahoma wineries and three Oklahoma breweries will have booths at the festival. Pony rides and llama selfies will be part of the activities for kids, along with yard games from the Elizabeth Threatt Luther library. A Luther school alumni reunion, featuring the Class of 1982 and friends, will have a tent on Main Street.

Festival activities include a cook-off on Saturday to find the best pie and dish featuring pecans from the Couch Pecan Orchard. Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur will announce the winners at approximately 1 PM. The judging panel is made up of food writers, community leaders, and pecan aficionados. For the first time, a youth entry has been added to the contest. Contestants should bring their entries and a $10 fee to Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, between 10 – 11 AM. The cook-off is organized by the Luther 4-H Club, and the club will sell servings of all entries after the winners are announced.

The Luther Pecan Festival will also celebrate Luther’s connection to Route 66 with a booth from The Threatt Filling Station, and a Route 66 display from the Oklahoma Chevy Team. The Couch Pecan Orchard, on the corner of historic Route 66 and Luther Road, will be open for sales at the orchard, and also will have pecan sales at the festival downtown.

The car show is organized by the Tornado Alley Car Club. Held on Saturday beginning at 10 AM. The top 10 trophies and special awards will be presented at 2 PM. There will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit a local charity.

Major Luther Pecan Festival sponsors include BancFirst, Oklahoma Chevy Team, Triangular Silt Dike, Our Town Eatery, Airosurf Communication, Centranet, RV General Store, and Attorney Kimberly K. Miller.

Sponsors also include Wilson Homes, Thunder Moving, Bison Blinds, Cocina Doña Ceci, Allan Booher, CPA, At Link Services, Luther Economic Development Authority, Kandi Malphrus Realtor, Providence Realty, and TMobile.

The Luther Pecan Festival is a production of The Luther Register, an online news community.

Thank you Luther Pecan Festival Sponsors.