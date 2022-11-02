Luther Alumni Reunion Weekend During Pecan Fest

The Luther High School Class of 1982 invites their classmates and all Luther alumni to a reunion during the Luther Pecan Festival, Nov. 19 – 20, 2022, from 10 am – 4 pm. Find the alums under the red and white tent in the green space behind the Veteran’s Memorial, next to Allan Booher’s CPA office on Main Street.

Come see your fellow Luther alumni – and wonder how it’s been 40 years, or 50, 30 or ten since you ruled the school. Relive some memories and catch up on life. Tommy Turner and Delen (Paine) LeCompte are organizing the event that will definitely bring laughs, fun and reconnection. Alums can enjoy the festival – shop vendors including many LHS alumni like Lisa Cook’s “Lolly’s Ageless Merch” vintage items and others, get food and check in at your tent throughout both days of the festival.

Thanks Luther Lions! And thanks to Tommy for lending us his yearbook for these photo gems from the great class of 1982! See you at Pecan Fest.