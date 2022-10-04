Luther Pecan Festival Cook-Off Announced

The Luther Pecan Festival cook-off returns. The Luther 4-H Club is organizing the fun event sponsored by the Couch Pecan Orchard. The quest is serious about finding the best pecan pie, cake, bread, or candy in the land, with emphasis on the PIE. The contest will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Contestants are asked to use Couch Pecans in their recipes to help showcase the locally grown nutty goodness. Members of the Luther 4-H Club are organizing the event as a fund-raiser, and agreed to take on the important task after the non-profit organization, 4 Our Community, did a splendid job organizing the event from 2017-2019. Thanks Sheila Farmer and family for creating a favorite Pecan Fest event!

NEW THIS YEAR! The cook-off will feature a youth category. First prize winners in the youth division will be in contention for the Grand Champion prize.

Details of the 2022 Luther Pecan Festival Cook-Off Contest

Categories are Traditional Pecan Pie, and Pecan Dessert/Other (cake, cookie, bread, candy).

Entries are $10.

Entries should be entered in a disposable container that will not be returned.

Entrants agree their entries will be sold in individual servings following the announcement of the winners. Proceeds will benefit Luther 4-H.

Drop off entries at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, between 10 am – 11 am.

Winners will be announced no earlier than 12:30 pm from the Pecan Fest stage.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishers in each category in each division, and one Grand Champion prize.

Pecans for the Win

While pecan pie is a favorite for Thanksgiving feasts or any time, did you know pecans are also a superfood? Pecans are loaded with more than 19 vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin E, folic acid, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin B and zinc. According to the Noble Research Institute. This super nut is the most antioxidant-rich nut in the world, and it has been connected to reductions in LDL (or “bad”) cholesterol. It also is loaded with fiber. Doesn’t that make a second piece of pie totally okay? Or maybe tossed in a nice salad!

The 2017 Luther Pecan Festival Grand Champion Sabrena Goley!

