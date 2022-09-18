Outdoor Movie Night to Benefit Volunteer LFD

Grab your lawn chairs, your kids, and your neighbors. Let’s all meet at Broken Horn Ranch Thursday night for an outdoor movie night benefitting our volunteer Luther Fire Department.

Come at 6 pm to meet Luther volunteer firefighters and take pictures next to the LFD fire engine. The movie, Playing With Fire, begins at dusk, around 7:30. The movie is just over 90 minutes long, and could provide a reward for young families to be-out-past-bedtime-on-a-school night for a rare family friendly outing in Luther, for a great cause.

Outdoor Movie Night | Thursday, Sept. 22 | Brokenhorn Ranch

The comedy, Playing With Fire, “pays tribute to the courage of emergency responders and to the impact of intergenerational friendship and foster and adoptive parenting. The story encourages adults to prioritize family and friends over professional ambition and has themes of empathy and teamwork.” Common Sense Media

The movie will be played on a giant screen, outside at the event venue, Broken Horn Ranch, 19680 N Luther Rd, Luther.

No outside food or drinks allowed. Concession snacks and drinks will range from $1 to $5. Bring your own blanket, lawn chairs, or your favorite stuffed animal. Some seating (chairs) will be available.

The event is free. But donations and the purchase of snacks will fund current and upcoming projects at the Luther Volunteer Fire Department. Special thanks to Broken Horn Ranch, Opus Entertainment and Bancfirst for supporting the event.