Luther 4-H Students Shine at County Fair

by Riley Miller, Luther 4-H Reporter

Luther 4-H had three members participate in the indoor exhibits at the 108th Annual Oklahoma County Free Fair at the Oklahoma State Fair Grounds on August 25-27, 2022.

Educational Booth Display: Blue Ribbon, Harper Langston & White Ribbon, Riley Miller

Educational Poster: Honorable Mention, Finley Tibbits

Apparel Design & Construction – Simple Sewn Fashion Accessory: Blue Ribbon, Harper Langston

Food Preparation Exhibits – Muffins: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

Food Preparation Exhibits – Rolled Biscuits: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

Food Preparation Exhibits – Baked Drop Cookies: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

Food Preservation Exhibits- Jelly processed in boiling water canner: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

Food Preservation Exhibits – Salsa: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

4-H Home Gardening – White Onions: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

Blue Ribbons earn entry into the Oklahoma State Fair. State Fair judging is Wednesday, September 15, and items will be on display until Monday, September 26.