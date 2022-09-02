Luther Pecan Festival Luther Pecan Festival
Luther 4-H Students Shine at County Fair

2 days agoLast Updated: September 2, 2022
by Riley Miller, Luther 4-H Reporter

Luther 4-H had three members participate in the indoor exhibits at the 108th Annual Oklahoma County Free Fair at the Oklahoma State Fair Grounds on August 25-27, 2022.

Educational Booth Display: Blue Ribbon, Harper Langston & White Ribbon, Riley Miller

Educational Poster: Honorable Mention, Finley Tibbits

Apparel Design & Construction – Simple Sewn Fashion Accessory: Blue Ribbon, Harper Langston

Food Preparation Exhibits – Muffins: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

Food Preparation Exhibits – Rolled Biscuits: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller 

Food Preparation Exhibits – Baked Drop Cookies: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

Food Preservation Exhibits- Jelly processed in boiling water canner: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

Food Preservation Exhibits – Salsa: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

4-H Home Gardening – White Onions: Blue Ribbon, Riley Miller

Blue Ribbons earn entry into the Oklahoma State Fair. State Fair judging is Wednesday, September 15, and items will be on display until Monday, September 26.

dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities.

