Central Community Foundation Awards Grant to Luther High School’s Caring Closet

The new Caring Closet at Luther High School got a boost this week from the Central Community Foundation. Student leaders and sponsor Melody Seather accepted a $1,000 donation that will be used for the closet that offers clothing, hygiene and school supplies, food, and other support to any student.

Mrs. Seather said the clothing closet and a leadership class launched this year. The students are developing other projects to serve their fellow students, and the community.

The closet is actually in a whole room at Luther High School where clothing donations are being organized, shelves are stocked with supplies and cupboards have food, with help from the Regional Food Bank. The clothing portion is an add-on from what started as a food pantry. Mrs. Seether said 40-50 kids utilized the service last year.

The Caring Closet at Luther High School.

The closet has a lot of great donations already – from prom dresses to jeans, sweatshirts, and t-shirts. Donations of clothing and gear for guys and any gently used Luther Lions gear will be eagerly accepted! Go Lions! Students might want to show school spirit, but maybe can’t afford a fundraising t-shirt.

Congratulations to Mrs. Seather and her students for earning this donation to do good! And thank you to Central Community Foundation for its support!

Established in 2006, the Central Community Foundation has given more than a million dollars to people throughout Central’s service area! Administered by an independent board appointed by Central’s board of trustees, funds are distributed to individuals and organizations to assist with projects in one of the following categories:

Health Care grants provide aid for ambulance services, hospice programs, and construction and renovation of medical facilities and other healthcare-related areas.

grants provide aid for ambulance services, hospice programs, and construction and renovation of medical facilities and other healthcare-related areas. Disaster Relief grants help when homes or property is destroyed or damaged by tornado, fire or flood or other natural disasters.

grants help when homes or property is destroyed or damaged by tornado, fire or flood or other natural disasters. Education grants help school programs, and fund projects, equipment, building construction, and renovations.

grants help school programs, and fund projects, equipment, building construction, and renovations. Community Purpose grants fund projects that benefit the entire community. Examples include playground equipment, splash pads, community services, etc.

grants fund projects that benefit the entire community. Examples include playground equipment, splash pads, community services, etc. Personal Need funds projects for individuals that do not fit into one of the other categories. Projects may include assistance for food, clothing or other necessities.

Central Community Foundation grant funds are collected through a program called Operation Round Up, where Central members have the option to round up their monthly electric bill to the nearest dollar. That money is put into the Foundation and then distributed throughout Central’s service area based on grant applications received. On average, $6,500 is added to the Foundation each month. Interested members can also choose to add an additional sum to their monthly bill with Round Up Plus or anyone can make a one-time donation to the fund. To date, Operation Round Up has given more than a million dollars to individuals and organizations throughout Central’s seven-county service area!

Pictured are: Baylee Gilliland, Kira Craig, Mrs. Seather, Central Board Member Greg Tytenicz, Bradley Gilliland, Jose Luna, and Nicolas Gonzalez.