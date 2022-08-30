Luther Pecan Festival Luther Pecan Festival
Golf Tournament To Benefit Angelman Syndrome

Lora Renshaw of Luther is having the best time as a grandmother. She jumps all in when it comes to her family and her grands. She hosts Mimi Camp in the summer and keeps up with all of the kids’ activities. She is also learning more about Angelman Syndrome. Her sweet granddaughter Landree, who has a smile and laughter that will light up a room, was diagnosed with the rare neuro-genetic disorder that affects one baby in 15,000 live births and 500,000 people worldwide. It took three years of testing to find the diagnosis. Since then Landree’s family, including her Mimi, has sprung into action to learn and help all they can.

A benefit golf tournament is scheduled to benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation and is being organized by “Landree’s Angels” and her family.

The golf tournament is Oct. 1, 2022, at Choctaw Creek Golf Course, 2200 N Hiwassee Road. It will be a scramble format beginning at 8 am.

Let’s help Lora get the word out, and gather in to support this effort. You can help sponsor the tournament, or sign up to play!

“Our daughter is one of the happiest kids you will meet. She may not be able to speak, but she is smart, loving, and caring,” said April and Donny Chessar, Landree’s parents.

Find out more about the tournament on the Facebook page for Landree’s Angels.

