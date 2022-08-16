Senate Candidates Green and McCommas Race to the Runoff

In the run-up to the August 23 primary for an open state senate seat that covers Luther, and the rest of District 28, the candidates are reporting campaign expenses. Grant Green has raised more than double the amount of contributions than Jeff McCommas, but McCommas grabbed the backing of the State Republican Party with a $10,000 donation.

Friends of Grant Green reported $174,513 in cash and in-kind contributions this campaign season. Top contributors in the pre-runoff report, filed Aug 16, include $1,000 from the Friends of Kevin Wallace campaign committee. Wallace is a State Representative from Wellston. Green has received funds from a bondsman PAC, Citizens for Justice, Wellston’s Marathon PAC, chaired by Thomas Tillison, for $10,000 ($15,000) total. The owners of Hilliary Communications that operate the Southwest Ledger gave $8,300 total, and The State Chamber pitched in $1,000, among other local contributors, PACS, and other candidates.

Green, the former owner of a propane company bearing his last name, has spent $50,000 on television, and paid $92,874 to his campaign consultant, CAMP.

Meanwhile, McCommas, the Chandler rancher who has a construction company got the nod from the state political party has raised $82,438 in his first campaign, including a personal loan. He has used almost $40,000 of his campaign coffer to pay his political consultant Amber Integrated.

The winner of Tuesday’s race takes the seat and will not have to appear on the November general election ballot.