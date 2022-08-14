Luther Pecan Festival Luther Pecan Festival
Luther 4-H Elects News Officers

Head. Heart. Hands. Health.

An amazing group of young people vied for a leadership spot as part of Luther’s growing 4-H Club. As the new academic year gets underway, these students are willing to add a leadership opportunity to their activities to help the Luther Club. During an officer selection meeting, each member participated in an interview, gave a presentation, demonstrated the 4-H pledge, used teamwork to complete challenges together and demonstrate their problem-solving abilities, AND pitched community service project ideas.

Meet Luther 🍀4-H🍀Club Officers for 2022-2023!

  • President- Jaelyn Jones
  • Vice President-Jackson Graham
  • Secretary-Finley Tibbitts
  • Treasurer-Tinley Graham
  • Reporter-Riley Miller
  • Parliamentarian-Max Mason
  • Recreation Leader-Harper Langston

Officer evaluators were Brandon Stallings, Moriah Donica, and Dawn Shelton.

The students pitched several exciting service project ideas that ranged from improving Luther’s Veterans Park on Main Street, to holding various fundraisers for the Luther Volunteer Fire Department.

The Luther 4-H Club meets at the First Christian Church, and is led by adult volunteer Brandy Langston.

Find out more about 4_H here.

