OBITUARY: David Carpenter

David Bruce Carpenter, 74, of Luther, Oklahoma, passed away on August 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. David was born September 28, 1947, in Madera, California, to Virgil and Imogene Carpenter. After graduating High School in 1966 he joined the Navy. He proudly served in Vietnam where he received the National Defense Service Award. He was stationed aboard the USS Sterett (DLG-31) at the time of commission and is a Plankowner. David left the Navy and after a brief stint with CAL FIRE, began his law enforcement career.

David met the love of his life, Barbara, in 1974. They later married in 1977 and had two loving children, Brian and Stephanie.

In 1973, David began his law enforcement career in Durant, OK. After serving 21 years as a police officer and achieving his dream of becoming the Chief of Police, he retired in 1994 from the Luther Police Department. He later worked for the US Marshals Service transporting prisoners on “Con-Air,” and security in the private sector. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time in his woodworking shop and with his family. He couldn’t wait to watch his granddaughters play volleyball, soccer, tennis, or any other activities they were involved in. He was a highly proud “papa,” devoted husband, and loving father.

David is preceded in death by his father Virgil Carpenter and his Mother Imogene (Hinton) Carpenter.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Kemp) Carpenter of Luther, his son Brian Carpenter and wife April of Luther, his daughter Stephanie Carpenter and fiancé Dan of Oklahoma City, his son Chad Dunegan and family of Dallas, grandson Zachary Carpenter, granddaughters Brooklyn Carpenter and Kyndal Whitten, brother Rick Carpenter of Auburndale, Florida, and sister Pam Sultzman of Davenport, Florida, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

His Celebration of Life will be held at the Luther Community Center, 18120 Hogback Road Luther, OK 73054 on Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at 2 pm, with reception to follow. Please join the family in celebrating David’s life.

He will be eternally loved and missed.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to his GoFundMe to assist with expenses https://gofund.me/be745f82