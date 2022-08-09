CommunityCrime

OSBI Collects DNA in Multi-County Missing Persons Investigation

2 days agoLast Updated: August 9, 2022
FROM AN OSBI ADVISORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (August 8, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with an investigation that involved missing persons from each county.  

Law enforcement from multiple agencies recovered bone fragments at an Edmond address located in Logan County. Those remains were transported to the Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner for identification. Special Agents from the OSBI, along with detectives from the Pottawatomie, Logan and Oklahoma County Sheriff Offices, have been working closely with the families of the missing persons. Where possible, DNA has been collected from family members for identification purposes. However, due to the physical condition of the remains recovered, the process of identification takes time.

In addition to positively identifying the remains, the ME’s office is also working to determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation is fluid and very active. Because of that, the volume of rumors and speculation is high. The OSBI will not comment on rumors as that can jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

