Threatt Family will be Special Guests at Route 66 Documentary Screening

Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road documentary will be screened with a panel discussion on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Carriage House of the Overholser Mansion in Oklahoma City. As part of a national tour, the Oklahoma City stop will feature Luther’s Threatt Filling Station, and the Threatt women.

Despite its moniker, the Mother Road, little attention has been paid to diverse women experiences across many different cultures across 100 years of history. Katrina Parks

As the car emerged as the primary form of personal transportation in the last century, America’s roads became central to connecting people and places. Among the most famous of these is Route 66, which served as the pathway to the west for many explorers and travelers and became a memorable and influential part of automotive and American history. The documentary film series Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road explores how women overcame segregation and gender discrimination to build fulfilling lives for themselves and generations to come on America’s most beloved road. This special event focuses on Oklahoma and Missouri’s rich Route 66 story, and includes a panel discussion with Threatt Family members who are restoring the Threat Filling Station in Luther (the only filling station known to have been owned and operated by African Americans during segregation) the filmmaker and local Route 66 experts, include Author and Photographer Shellee Graham of Arcadia.

The event is made possible with support from Preservation Oklahoma, Oklahoma Route 66 Association, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Harley Davidson Foundation. It is free and open to the public.

The Film Series Is Now Available for Streaming:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/route66women

For more information about the Route 66 Women project, visit www.route66women.com or to RSVP please email Katrina Parks at [email protected]