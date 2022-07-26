Pecan Festival

Luther Pecan Festival Sponsorship Options

Presenting the 2022 Luther Pecan Festival online sponsorship package. We are grateful for your interest and excited to work together. The festival will be at the Couch Pecan Orchard on Route 66, Nov. 19 – 20. Peruse the online form for sponsorship availability and join us. Thank you.

2022 LPF Sponsorship

The Luther Pecan Festival is a great option for your marketing and community outreach! Reach thousands of visitors! Convert visitors to customers! Convert visitors to new contacts! Increase your visibility to a large crowd! Invest in an awesome community! Since our first fest in 2017, this event has grown bigger and better! That's thanks to sponsor support. I am so grateful for you.
Sponsorship Levels

The Luther Pecan Festival is a great option for your marketing and community outreach! Reach Thousands of Visitors. Convert visitors to Increase your visibility to a large crowd! invest in an awesome community!
Price: $200.00
Howdy Partner! This sponsorship includes an optional 10 x 10 space at the festival and your business listing in publicity and sponsor lists.
Price: $500.00
Hostess with the Mostess! This sponsorship includes a booth space, business listing in publicity and marketing, plus signage at the event. PLUS - One-month advertisement at lutherregister.news.
Price: $1,500.00
Take a bow! This sponsorship includes a booth space, business listing in publicity and marketing, plus signage on the stage, and mentions from the stage. PLUS - 3-month advertisement at lutherregister.news.
Price: $2,000.00
The whole pecan pie! This sponsorship includes booth space, YOUR BUSINESS name attached to every mention of the Luther Pecan Festival! PLUS - 6-month digital advertisement at lutherregister.news and in the newsletter.
    NOT REQUIRED. Please upload either a 1000 x 100 pixel or a 500 x 500 pixel digital ad OR BOTH as a .png. OR CONTACT ME AND WE WILL MAKE YOUR AD!

    Finishing Touches

    Booth space
    Yes! Sign me up for a booth at the Festival!
    Please make payment to: Luther Pecan Festival PO Box 311 Luther, OK 73054 PayPal (includes fees): [email protected] VENMO: @Luther-Register Cash App: $LutherRegisterNews


    See you in the orchard!

    Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

