Luther Pecan Festival Sponsorship Options

Sponsorship Levels The Luther Pecan Festival is a great option for your marketing and community outreach! Reach Thousands of Visitors. Convert visitors to Increase your visibility to a large crowd! invest in an awesome community!

Pecan Partner Price: $200.00 Quantity: Howdy Partner! This sponsorship includes an optional 10 x 10 space at the festival and your business listing in publicity and sponsor lists.

Pecan Host Price: $500.00 Quantity: Hostess with the Mostess! This sponsorship includes a booth space, business listing in publicity and marketing, plus signage at the event. PLUS - One-month advertisement at lutherregister.news.

Pecan Stage Price: $1,500.00 Quantity: Take a bow! This sponsorship includes a booth space, business listing in publicity and marketing, plus signage on the stage, and mentions from the stage. PLUS - 3-month advertisement at lutherregister.news.

Pecan Presenter Price: $2,000.00 Quantity: The whole pecan pie! This sponsorship includes booth space, YOUR BUSINESS name attached to every mention of the Luther Pecan Festival! PLUS - 6-month digital advertisement at lutherregister.news and in the newsletter.

Consent (Required) I agree. I will support the Luther Pecan Festival, a production of The Luther Register LLC, by becoming a sponsor of the event to be held on Nov. 19 -20, 2022. My support will help with operational costs and promotion. I will hold harmless the Pecan Festival, Couch Pecans or the Luther Register LLC for any loss. My sponsorship supports a two-day outdoor event, Luther Pecan Festival, at the Couch Pecan Orchard, in Luther, Oklahoma.

Booth space 10 x 10 space 10 x 20 space I'll contact you about my custom space needs! Yes! Sign me up for a booth at the Festival!