Luther Pecan Festival Vendor Applications are Live

It is time! Applications are available for the 2022 Luther Pecan Festival, Nov. 19 -20, 2022, at the Couch Pecan Orchard on Route 66 in Luther. The two-day festival, on Saturday and Sunday, will be bigger this year with lots of opportunities for all kinds of artists, vendors and sellers. We are excited the festival will be the weekend before Thanksgiving again, giving all of us an opportunity to load up on our favorite heart-healthy superfood, pecans, AND, get an early start on the holiday spirit and shopping!

FOR A LIMITED TIME ARTIST APPLICATIONS ARE ONLY $100 FOR A 10 X 10 SPACE. BOOK NOW! That’s only $100 for a two-day outdoor show with a fun vibe that attracts thousands of visitors.

Below are applications for artists and food trucks. Find the sponsorship opportunities here (thank you!).

For more information, contact us at [email protected] or text 405 888 9946.