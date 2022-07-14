CommunitySports

Luther’s Eight-Year-Old Boys of Summer

1 day agoLast Updated: July 14, 2022
A Luther send-off is planned around 12:30 pm Thursday for the Luther Rebels. The 8-year-old baseball team is headed to the OK KIDS Baseball Association state tournament. First pitch is scheduled at 4 pm in Clinton.

If you’re around Main Street at lunchtime, help cheer on the team as they caravan to the tournament field in western Oklahoma. (Then have lunch in town too!) The Luther Fire and Police Departments will lead the escort.

The Rebels finished the Stroud regional tournament in second place last weekend to earn their trip to state. This team and the 6-year-old Lions were two of the three teams that advanced out of their Lincoln County league to the season finale.

Roster

Lakin Sales-8
Elliott Hutchins-28
Kase Curtis-13
Hunter Wright-12 

Braxton Perdue-22 
Dean Pruitt-10
Skyler Tanner-5
Cooper Gilliland-3

Paxton Webber-99
Cole Keith-32
Aydan Woodard-15
Bennett Bowman-23

Coaches: William Sales, Kyle Gilliland

In addition to the Luther Rebels, other teams in the Coach Pitch State Tournament are: Clinton, Arapaho, Kingfisher, Elk City, Purcell, Fletcher, Apache, McAlester, Byng, Davis, Hobart, Poteau, and Vian.  

The 6-year-old Luther Lions finished in the elite eight at their State Tournament last weekend.

Congratulations Lions, Rebels, parents, coaches, and fans!

Stay strong! Stay hydrated!

