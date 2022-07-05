Luther’s Six-Year-Old Boys of Summer

As the early evening July temperature hovered around 100 degrees, the boys and girls of summer filled up Wildhorse Park in Luther. A little league football team got fitted for pads, the eight-year-old baseball team practiced for this weekend’s regional tournament, and in the back corner, the summer’s powerhouse team was about to have its last practice of a storied season.

The last practice before this half-pint team of six-year-olds heads to the state tournament in Sallisaw on Thursday.

“Stay with it,” shouted Coach Kendra Corbin as player after player dove after hits from Coach Travis Corbin, while Coach Billy Wright looked after first base.

Stay with it. And have fun. And drink lots of water.

This team has had an incredible season heavy on the wins with the stands full of superfans including parents, grandparents and siblings. One parent said his player has earned more hardware than he ever won, with at least three tournament trophies and a big ring just from this season.

With a planned send-off from Luther High School’s parking lot Thursday morning at 8:45 am, we will cheer on this little Luther Lions team to take State.

Roster

#32 Holden Wright

#35 Baylor Sales

#23 Clayton Gilliland

#9 Henry Weeks #15 Kasen Figueroa

#10 Miles Corbin

#2 Eli Lee

#6 Jayson Ryles

#5 Lane Fowler #50 Theron Cox

#16 Dalton Webber

#20 Jhett Payne

#3 Brysen Miller

#21 Sawyer Cousin

Coaches: Billy Wright, Travis Corbin, Kendra Corbin