Advancing to the Runoffs

Registered voters, mostly Republicans, will head back to the polls in August to pick winners in several runoff elections for open seats at the State Senate, State House of Representatives, Oklahoma County Commission and Oklahoma County District Attorney. The winner of the August 23 runoff election for HD 36 will take the seat as there are no candidates from other parties. The other runoff winners will have November challengers.

Local Runoff Elections

Oklahoma County District Three Commissioner: Myles Davidson and Amy Alexander

Oklahoma County District Attorney: Kevin Calvey and Gayland Geiger

House District 36: John George and Anita Raglin

Senate District 28: Grant Green and Jeff McCommas

Pictured are candidates who attended the Stump Speech Showcase in Luther on June 3.

August 23 Runoff