Fireworks Sales Leads to Independence Day Festivities

It’s that time of year again. Fireworks time. It’s when things go boom in the dark, and some neighbors get cranky about it. But it only lasts a week, or is supposed to.

Officially, within the limits of the Town of Luther, fireworks at home are allowed beginning June 30 through July 4. The ordinance says the hours are from 10 am – 10 pm on Sunday through Thursday of that week, and 10 am – Midnight on Friday and Saturday.

In the unincorporated areas, it’s game on. Here’s the obligatory reminder about safety, and the request to keep it cool for the neighbors, and dogs who get anxious about the noise. Those nights are not easy for them.

It’s also the time of year for fireworks stands to pop up. They are open now through July 4, and it’s a draw to bring city folks out this way. Fireworks are not allowed there.

In Luther, there are two stands. The one at the Ag Barn supports Luther’s FFA and 4H. There’s another stand two miles to the east. Opus Entertainment’s fireworks stand is on the corner of Route 66 and County Line Road at the Threatt Filling Station. A portion of proceeds from those sales will help fund more renovations for the historic station. Bonus, a sno-cone stand is set up near the Opus stand at the Threatt Station site.

The Luther Fire Department will have several activities on Saturday, July 2. There will be a parade, live music, games, and fireworks.

The parade begins at 5 pm and will wind from downtown to Wildhorse Park where the rest of the evening’s festivities will be closing out with a big fireworks show at dark.

Contact Josh Smith for information about the parade at [email protected].