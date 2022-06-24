Luther Main Street Shines with Candidate Event

The candidates were awesome. But the food seemed to steal the show during the Stump Speech Showcase earlier this month. Luther business owner Chris Nevarerez and family set up a masa griddle right on Main Street to make gorditas and had a line all evening. Delicioso! Stay tuned for news about the family opening a new restaurant, Cocina de Doña Cici, in Luther soon. The hope for a new business in Luther always steals the show!

Back to the event, and the candidates. What an evening. State-wide, legislative and county candidates came to Luther’s Main Street on June 3 from all political parties. They brought their signs, materials, tshirts, parents, spouses and children, staffers and volunteers. One candidate even brought home-made ice cream. (Thank you Robert Trimble!) One by one, each stepped onto the Bison Blinds stage and gave their “stump speech” – the reasons why they are asking for our votes.

Making A Difference

If there is one thing that might be true about each candidate, each believes wholeheartedly they can make a difference. Win or lose, these candidates are difference-makers who want to serve. They will remember Luther, and come back.

This Oklahoma Primary is particularly important for Luther because there are open seats in many races due to redistricting following the 2020 Census. Those positions include Oklahoma County Commissioner, State Representatives, and State Senator. There’s a hot open race for Oklahoma County District Attorney as well. In a unique twist, our event brought out many judicial candidates seeking the bench in Oklahoma County District Court. They gave interesting perspectives of the judicial system we rarely see outside of the courthouse.

The June primary is Tuesday, June 28. See voter information below. And to the candidates, remember to pick up those signs off the roadsides after Tuesday, unless you need them for the August primary!

Thank You

Thanks to everyone who extended the welcome mat and pitched in on the Stump Speech Showcase.

Thank you to the candidates, and good luck. Vote on Tuesday, June 28. (Plan to vote again in the August primary and during the General Election in November).

More Voting Information from the Oklahoma Election Board

ELECTION DAY VOTING

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

CLOSED PRIMARIES

Oklahoma has closed primaries. However, for the 2022-2023 election years, the Democratic Party has opened its primaries to registered Independents.

Independent voters wishing to vote a Democratic ballot, should let the election worker know when they check in at their polling place. As a reminder, Independent and Libertarian voters are eligible to vote in any nonpartisan elections on the ballot.

VERIFY POLLING PLACE

Due to statutory redistricting, some precincts have changed. As a result, some polling places may have also changed. All voters should verify their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. The State Election Board reminds voters that you must vote at your assigned polling place.

BE PREPARED

Study the candidates and issues before going to the polls. View your sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. You can also use the portal to find your polling place and track the status of your absentee ballot. The election list is available on the State Election Board website.

PROOF OF IDENTITY

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.

There are three ways to show proof of identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required):

Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or Show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by their County Election Board; or Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

BALLOT STATUS

It is common for voters to ask, “How do I know my voted counted?” Information regarding ballot status can be found on the State Election Board website, along with details regarding Oklahoma’s voting devices and security procedures.

Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night.

BEWARE OR MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION

During election time, misinformation and disinformation can run rampant. Voters are asked to be wary of information that seeks to promote conspiracy theories or false claims of fraud, voter suppression and/or other problems.

If you experience an issue or believe an election or voting crime has been committed, your first action should be to notify your precinct officials and contact your County Election Board while the incident is in progress. County Election Board officials will take immediate action to resolve the issue and/or contact local law enforcement.

State and county election officials should always be your trusted sources for information.