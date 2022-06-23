OPUS ENTERTIANMENT FIREWORKS OPUS ENTERTAINMENT FIREWORKS
Route 66 Road Fest Route 66 Road Fest, June 18-19 in OKC and June 25 - 26 in Tulsa
CommunityEducation

Luther College Students Earn Academic Accolades

2 days agoLast Updated: June 23, 2022
0 65 Less than a minute
Bison Blinds

Several Luther students were named to academic honor rolls from the universities they attend. The Luther Register received various announcements and performed some research to compile this list. If you have a student to be recognized that is not included, please let us know (contact information below).

Congratulations to all!

Henderson State University Dean’s List (Arkadelphia, AR)

  • Jaynae K Eddens

Oklahoma State University President’s Honor Roll

  • Megan Garrett
  • Johnna Stottlemyre

Oklahoma State University Dean’s Honor Roll

  • Ryan Jasper
  • Ruby VanDeSteeg

Samford University Dean’s List (Birmingham, AL)

  • Kacie Bolner

University of Oklahoma President’s Honor Roll

  • Alaura Boyer
  • Elle Webster

University of Oklahoma Honor Roll

  • Hunter Reichert

Help Wanted TSD Supply Co. Now Hiring

Please send news items to [email protected]

Cross Timbers Mulching
2 days agoLast Updated: June 23, 2022
0 65 Less than a minute
Show More
Paid for by Calvey for District Attorney 2022

Related Articles

A great day for a Local Show

February 20, 2016

Dollar General Details

July 28, 2016

A Letter from the Mayor | GOOD NEWS

September 8, 2021

Christmas Music Rendezvous at the Arcadia Round Barn

December 2, 2019

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker