Luther College Students Earn Academic Accolades

Several Luther students were named to academic honor rolls from the universities they attend. The Luther Register received various announcements and performed some research to compile this list. If you have a student to be recognized that is not included, please let us know (contact information below).

Congratulations to all!

Henderson State University Dean’s List (Arkadelphia, AR)

Jaynae K Eddens

Oklahoma State University President’s Honor Roll

Megan Garrett

Johnna Stottlemyre

Oklahoma State University Dean’s Honor Roll

Ryan Jasper

Ruby VanDeSteeg

Samford University Dean’s List (Birmingham, AL)

Kacie Bolner

University of Oklahoma President’s Honor Roll

Alaura Boyer

Elle Webster

University of Oklahoma Honor Roll

Hunter Reichert

Please send news items to [email protected]