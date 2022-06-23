Luther College Students Earn Academic Accolades

Several Luther students were named to academic honor rolls from the universities they attend. The Luther Register received various announcements and performed some research to compile this list. If you have a student to be recognized that is not included, please let us know (contact information below).
Congratulations to all!
Henderson State University Dean’s List (Arkadelphia, AR)
- Jaynae K Eddens
Oklahoma State University President’s Honor Roll
- Megan Garrett
- Johnna Stottlemyre
Oklahoma State University Dean’s Honor Roll
- Ryan Jasper
- Ruby VanDeSteeg
Samford University Dean’s List (Birmingham, AL)
- Kacie Bolner
University of Oklahoma President’s Honor Roll
- Alaura Boyer
- Elle Webster
University of Oklahoma Honor Roll
- Hunter Reichert
Please send news items to [email protected]