Early Voting Begins for Oklahoma Primary

Oklahoma State Election Board – “Early voting” begins for the June Primary Election. In-person absentee (“early voting”) locations will be open Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 from 8 am to 6 pm. “Early voting” will also be available Saturday, June 25 from 8 am to 2 pm.

The State Election Board reminds voters that Oklahoma has closed primaries. In order to vote in a party’s primary election, you must be a registered member of that party. The Democratic Party, however, has opened its primaries to Independent voters for the 2022-2023 election years. Registered Independents who wish to vote in the Democratic Party Primary must request a Democratic ballot when they check in at their voting location. Independent and Libertarian voters are eligible to vote in any nonpartisan elections on the ballot.

Each county has at least one “early voting” site. The list is available on the State Election Board website. You must cast your ballot in the county where you are registered to vote.

Sample ballots are available for download in the OK Voter Portal or at your County Election Board office. (Remember, some voting districts may have changed due to statutory redistricting.) The election list can be found on the State Election Board website.

Be prepared to provide a valid proof of identity when you check in at your voting location.

Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board.