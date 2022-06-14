Happy Birthday Ramblin’ Joe

ARCADIA – Singer-songwriter Joe Baxter is about to turn 65, and he can’t think of a better way to celebrate than with a concert at the Arcadia Round Barn, where he’s coordinated the live music since 2010.

The party will be from noon to 4 pm, Sunday, June 26. Joe Baxter and the Lost Cause will perform from 1 to 3 pm beneath the shade of the giant elm tree on the north side of the barn.

Baxter will be on guitar and vocals, along with longtime musical collaborators Andrea MacMullin on fiddle, Curt Morris on mandolin, Marco Tello on guitar and vocals, and Kevin McCaleb playing bass.

“It’s going to be an all-original show, and hopefully, people will bring me lots of presents … gas gift cards, etc.,” Baxter said with a laugh.

Baxter writes and performs in the genres of country, bluegrass, Americana, and original rock and roll. He had fronted several Oklahoma bands including The Regular Joes and the Round Barn Ramblers, which is the house band that plays every Saturday morning at the barn. He has performed for more than 30 years at venues across Oklahoma including the Blue Door, the Woody Guthrie Festival, and the Red Dirt Relief Fund. His new album, “Arcadia,” is a tribute to the town of Arcadia and the Arcadia Round Barn.

Baxter has a regular column called Ramblin’ Joe in The Luther Register.

Admission is free to the Round Barn and to all concerts, but donations are accepted for the maintenance of the barn, which was built in 1898 and restored 30 years ago as a nonprofit museum. The barn is owned and operated by the Arcadia Historical and Preservation Society and is located six miles east of Interstate 35 on historical Route 66. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.