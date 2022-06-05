Luther Pecan Festival 2022 Luther Pecan Festival
OBITUARY: Lora Thompson

June 5, 2022
Lora was born in Oklahoma City on October 31st, 1948, to Ruby and Allen Townsend, and departed her loving family on May 20, 2022.

Lora was a beloved mother to Becky and Wade Shook and Shellea and Rick Josey. She raised her children with love and devotion in Luther, Oklahoma, with her husband Darrell “Pete” Thompson. 

Lora and Pete would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this July.

Aside from the children she doted on, Lora is survived by the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Brett (aka the favorite) and Traci Mussyal, Alexis Vadnais, Ryan Hall and Dylan Hall along with many nieces, nephews and close friends.

In honor of Lora’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services.

