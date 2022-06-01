OBITUARY: Michael Dale Lawson

Michael Dale Lawson, 55, of Luther, Oklahoma, passed from this life on May 28, 2022. He was born December 8, 1966, in Edmond, Oklahoma to Jerry and Carolyn Lawson. Michael was the middle of three children. He graduated from Luther High School in 1985. After high school, Michael followed in his father’s footsteps and became a pipeline inspector. Michael loved to karaoke, he also loved having cookouts so that he could spend quality time with family members. Michael loved the Lord and his country. He loved to share scriptures with everyone he came in contact with. If you were Facebook friends with Michael, you knew he had a love for #45.

Micheal is preceded in death by his father, Jerry, sister, Cindy Teel, and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Lawson, his wife, Vicki Lawson, one sister, Shanna Miller and her husband, Jason, one son, Tony Vasquez, several nieces and nephews, step-daughter Holly Sweet and her husband, Sean, as well as a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service will be Friday, June 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Luther Auditorium, 18001 N. Luther Road, with burial following at Jones IOOF Cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Luther.