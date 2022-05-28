Summer Fun at the Luther Library

Stump Speech Showcase

The Elizabeth Threatt Luther Library announces summer programs for adults and children.

On Mondays, the Neighborhood Arts programs will take place at the Luther Community Building, 18120 Hogback Road, by the high school. With a variety of programs kicking off with Lucas Ross, the programs begin at 2 pm. The events are funded in part by Arts Council Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Friends of the Metropolitan Library.

Neighborhood Arts | Monday | Luther Community Center

Luther Library Summer Programs

More programs will be featured at the Luther library location, 310 NE 3rd. The Summer Programs feature crafts and activities for children, adults, and families. Some of the activities require you to register online, or stop by the library to find out more info, and grab a book.

Summer Reading Program

Speaking of books, the Metropolitan Library System kicks off its Summer Reading program, Oceans of Fun on June 1.

Every summer for more than eighty years, the Metropolitan Library System has offered a Summer Reading program to keep kids and their families reading all summer long. We believe reading is a fundamental skill and a gateway to success in life. Summer Reading is a community tradition that promotes reading for fun and lifelong enrichment. We create a motivational framework for learning for all ages. Help Wanted Metropolitan Library System.

Find out how to pre-register, participate and earn points for prizes, including a drawing for an iPad on this website.