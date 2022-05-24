Main Street Event Features Candidates and Music

Stump Speech Showcase

Luther’s Main Street will come alive with a special event on Friday, June 3, featuring candidates, popup shops, food and music from Levi Walker. Candidates at the county, state and federal levels have been invited and many have accepted the invitation to meet voters in Eastern Oklahoma County for the Stump Speech Showcase. in advance of the Oklahoma primary election on June 28.

Just a short distance from Route 66, part of Luther’s Main Street between First and Second Streets will close for the Friday evening event. In addition to candidates, several vendors will popup shops, and there will be food and live music.

“It’s like an old-fashioned ‘whistle-stop’ campaign event, on Main Street. With all of the candidates and issues that will be on our primary ballot, we thought this would be a unique event to let voters find out more about the candidates beyond campaign mailers and commercials for those who can afford it,” said Dawn Shelton, event organizer.

“We hope everyone will bring a chair and sit in the middle of Main Street to hear from these candidates, and support the businesses supporting the event.”

She said the Town of Luther’s Economic Development Authority is helping with the event, as well as several Luther businesses. Bison Blinds is providing the stage, Opus Entertainment will provide sound services, Thunder Moving will help with staging, and Cross Timbers Mulching is a sponsor and is bringing their mulcher for viewing!

Luther Friends of the Park will sell popcorn and candy for the event. Their proceeds will go toward renovations at Wildhorse Park. Attorney Kimberly Miller will have a table and invite attendees to an upcoming Free Guardian Naming Workshop on June 18.

Luther’s new Mexican restaurant will showcase some of its upcoming menu. Cocina de Doña Ceci is expected to open in a few weeks in the former Sugar Shack and DJ’s BBQ location. Owner Chris Nevarerez said they will have gorditas for sale!

Bondi Bowls will also bring a food truck!

Many candidates have accepted the invitation to come, while others have not responded and others have declined. There’s still time to sign up for any candidate or cause.

Popup vendors who are coming for shopping include DuHope, Five Acre Candles, Read With Me Foundation and Karon’s Casings.

Musician Levi Walker will provide music before and after the speeches. This will be one of the last opportunities to hear the Luther-born singer and songwriter before he heads to Nashville.

It’s going to be a great evening. Bring your chair and come to Main Street on June 3. If you’re interested in participating, there’s still plenty of time to sign up for candidates and businesses!