Luther Awarded Grant Money for the Park

Stump Speech Showcase

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 5, 2022) – The Town of Luther is among five grant recipients from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust. The TSET Board of Directors announced the award Thursday. Luther received $36,000 for improvements at the town’s parks. In all, TSET approved $112,000 in grants to improve health in five Oklahoma communities.

“Local infrastructure and policies have a tremendous influence on our health as a state,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “TSET is proud to offer incentive grants to support communities that are working hard to provide an environment that promotes healthy living.”

TSET Healthy Community Incentive Grants approved on Thursday were:

GRANTEECOUNTYAWARD AMOUNT
Town of StratfordGarvin$10,000
Town of WestvilleAdair$22,000
Town of LutherOklahoma$36,000
Town of Wright CityMcCurtain$36,000
City of LindsayGarvin$8,000
 TOTAL$112,000

TSET Healthy Community Incentive Grants are awarded to communities that have implemented health policies and practices encouraging tobacco-free, vape-free environments, access to healthy and nutritious foods and opportunities for physical activity.

Grant funds may be used for a variety of projects that promote healthy and active living to include walking trails, farmers market venues, splash pads, basketball courts and outdoor physical equipment. Incentive grant amounts vary based on community population and the types of health-promoting strategies implemented. Grants are often leveraged to attract additional partners.

This grant has been a long time coming. Recently the Town Board voted to approve some of its tobacoo related ordinances to qualify for the awards. But mostly the Luther Parks Commission and Friends of the Park volunteers and town staff persisted to apply for the funding.

Volunteers have been spending time at Wildhorse Park creating a new Disc Golf Course!

The efforts of so many volunteers paid off with this announcement. That must be a great feeling! Congratulations! Improvements on the way, including new playground equipment.

