Luther Awarded Grant Money for the Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 5, 2022) – The Town of Luther is among five grant recipients from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust. The TSET Board of Directors announced the award Thursday. Luther received $36,000 for improvements at the town’s parks. In all, TSET approved $112,000 in grants to improve health in five Oklahoma communities.
“Local infrastructure and policies have a tremendous influence on our health as a state,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “TSET is proud to offer incentive grants to support communities that are working hard to provide an environment that promotes healthy living.”
TSET Healthy Community Incentive Grants approved on Thursday were:
|GRANTEE
|COUNTY
|AWARD AMOUNT
|Town of Stratford
|Garvin
|$10,000
|Town of Westville
|Adair
|$22,000
|Town of Luther
|Oklahoma
|$36,000
|Town of Wright City
|McCurtain
|$36,000
|City of Lindsay
|Garvin
|$8,000
|TOTAL
|$112,000
TSET Healthy Community Incentive Grants are awarded to communities that have implemented health policies and practices encouraging tobacco-free, vape-free environments, access to healthy and nutritious foods and opportunities for physical activity.
Grant funds may be used for a variety of projects that promote healthy and active living to include walking trails, farmers market venues, splash pads, basketball courts and outdoor physical equipment. Incentive grant amounts vary based on community population and the types of health-promoting strategies implemented. Grants are often leveraged to attract additional partners.
This grant has been a long time coming. Recently the Town Board voted to approve some of its tobacoo related ordinances to qualify for the awards. But mostly the Luther Parks Commission and Friends of the Park volunteers and town staff persisted to apply for the funding.
The efforts of so many volunteers paid off with this announcement. That must be a great feeling! Congratulations! Improvements on the way, including new playground equipment.