Four Republicans and Two Democrats in Senate District 28 Race

Stump Speech Showcase

Six candidates are running for the open District 28 State Senate seat that covers parts of Oklahoma, Logan, Pottawatomie, and all of Lincoln and Seminole counties. The district was redrawn following the 2020 U.S. Census, taking Luther and Arcadia out of District 17 currently represented by Sen. Shane Jett.

State Senate District 28 Candidates

Republicans

Democrats

All of the candidates paid their $750 filing fees and have filed their campaigns with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, but none of the candidates listed campaign expenditures greater than $1,000 in the first quarter of the year. The primary is June 28. In addition to Arcadia and Luther, the new senate district includes the municipalities of Wellston, Chandler, Davenport, Stroud, Meeker, Prague, Seminole, Maud, Bowlegs , Konowa, and Sasakwa.

Stump Speech Showcase

If you would like to meet the candidates personally, The Luther Register and the Town of Luther are providing an opportunity with an event called, “Stump Speech Showcase.” All candidates are invited. Candidates from this race, along with candidates for House District 32, Senate District 26, Oklahoma County, state, and federal candidates are urged to attend. The event is described as an old-fashioned “political speaking” for each candidate to deliver their best “stump speech” on stage. The event will feature live music, speeches, food, and popup shopping on Main Street in Luther.

Candidates sign up here.

Vendors sign up here.

For Your Calendar