Five Candidates Run to Represent Eastern Oklahoma County in the Oklahoma House

Luther resident Charles DeFuria is among five Republicans running for a seat in the Oklahoma Legislature to represent House District 36 next year.

Candidates for HD 36

John George, 54, Newalla

Charles DeFuria, 71 Luther

Wade Roberts, 41, Choctaw

Anita Raglin, 62, Harrah

Donald Paden, 64, Harrah

No Democrats filed for the seat that was established as part of a redistricting process following the 2020 U.S. Census. Currently, Luther and much of eastern Oklahoma County is part of House District 96 represented by Preston Stinson that includes populous east Edmond and Arcadia. The “new” House District 36 covers eastern Oklahoma County including Choctaw, Harrah, Jones, Luther and parts of Oklahoma City and Norman in north Cleveland County, but does not include Arcadia. See map below.

Only George and DeFuria, a former Luther School Board member, listed working campaign websites on their Declarations of Candidacy during filing with the Oklahoma Election Board in April.

When it comes to campaign cash, Oklahoma City Police Detective and Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police President John George of Newalla is the clear front-runner. George established his campaign for the seat a year ago, and has $54,000 in his campaign coffer as of the April 30 reporting deadline with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. Among his expenses thus far are payments to a campaign consulting firm and two campaign postcards that cost about $4,500 each.

Candidates were required to file a first-quarter report by April 30 if they have raised more than $1,000. George was the only candidate to file, while Raglin filed campaign organization papers but not a contribution report. All of the candidates paid their $500 filing fee.

George’s big funders include PACS, lobbyists, other Republican candidate committees, and individuals who are connected to police, fire, and bonds. Other noteworthy contributions include $1,000 to George from Gentner Drummond, candidate for Oklahoma Attorney General and $2,500 from the Marathon PAC in Wellston.

If you would like to meet the candidates personally, The Luther Register and the Town of Luther are providing an opportunity with an event called, “Stump Speech Showcase.” All candidates are invited. Candidates from this race, along with candidates for House District 32, Senate District 26, Oklahoma County, state, and federal candidates are urged to attend. The event is described as an old-fashioned “political speaking” for each candidate to deliver their best “stump speech” on stage. The event will feature live music, speeches, food, and popup shopping on Main Street in Luther.

Candidates sign up here.

Vendors sign up here.

For Your Calendar

Stump Speech Showcase

Luther Main Street

Friday, June 3, 6 pm

Candidate Speeches, food, shopping, music

Bring your chair!

Vote Tuesday, June 28