Elm Tree Concerts Open with Janice Francis-Smith at Arcadia Round Barn on Rt 66

ARCADIA  – Oklahoma City singer-songwriter Janice Francis-Smith will present the first Elm Tree Concert of the 2022 season at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 1, beneath the giant elm tree on the north side of the Arcadia Round Barn.

Blending folk, jazz-pop, and country, Francis-Smith tackles real-life with warmth, humor, and honesty. She has played venues from the Walnut Valley Bluegrass Festival in Kansas to the Bluebird Café in Nashville to the Bitter End in New York City, shared her poems at the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, and collected songwriting awards along the way.

The concert is free but donations are accepted. Guests can bring a lawn chair or sit at the picnic tables. Water is available in the museum gift shop.

The Round Barn is six miles east of Interstate 35 on Historic Route 66 and is owned and operated by the nonprofit Arcadia Historical Society. The barn is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

For more information about live music at the barn, call Joe Baxter at 405-833-1350.

Speaking of Ramblin’ Joe Baxter, catch his column and other news about Route 66 here.

