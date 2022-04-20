Feds Reveal No Information about Scene in Rural Luther

Stump Speech Showcase

The scene Tuesday on 164th near Pottawatomie Road, south of Luther and close to the border of Oklahoma and Lincoln Counties was teeming with police vehicles from several agencies. But the Luther Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office or OSBI would not or could not answer questions about what was going on. They sent all questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Wednesday morning, another call to the federal number who gave The Luther Register a bit of an answer. A no-answer answer that included the phrase, “we can’t confirm or deny.” The spokesperson at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma politely but firmly indicated they had no comment, and can’t confirm whether it’s an investigation.

What the U.S. Attorney’s office spokesperson would confirm is there is no threat to public safety. The Luther Police Department also confirmed this aspect, no threat exists to nearby residents.

Rumors swirled and nearby residents were worried about the heavy law enforcement presence. Indeed! Our imaginations conjure all sorts of scenarios, but at least we know it must not be an active scene. Was a body found? Perhaps soon we will know.

Thanks to everyone who texted and messaged The Luther Register. We will keep asking and keep you advised.