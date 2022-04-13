An Update on Wildhorse Park

Stump Speech Showcase

A Community Garden.

Disc Golf Course.

Fundraising Garage Sale.

Grants submitted.

Clean up days.

Keeping up with Luther’s Friends of the Park takes skill! The non-profit organization is made up of a group of volunteers on a relentless mission to raise funds to improve Wildhorse Park. The most exciting updates involve a community garden and a disc golf course. How do they do it? They must be driven by their mission to restore and enhance Wildhorse Park through community involvement and business partnerships.

Here’s a slideshow of recent posts from Friends of the Park to help us keep track of the updates, and learn about how we can boost the momentum and get involved! Two ways to help immediately would be to donate garage sale items for the big sale on May 20 – 21, and to participate in clean up days for the disc golf course site, including this Saturday, April 14.

More about Disc Golf

The idea of bringing Disc Golf to Luther was brought to Friends of the Park earlier this year by a couple of fervent local disc golfers. Friends of the Park members anonymously voted in favor of adding a Disc Golf Course to the design of Wildhorse Park. The idea and plan was presented to the Parks Commission in Luther. They also agreed that this would enhance the park. Lastly, the Town of Luther Board of Trustees approved that Friends of the Park could proceed with installing a Disc Golf Course! A bonus was that implementing the new course is a low-risk and low-cost proposition with low maintenance requirements once it’s operations.

The local Disc Golfers came up with a 12-hole course in the area of Wildhorse Park and sponsorships came flowing in! After a few long and tiring work days progress was happening and the course was taking shape. Fast forward a little- we connected with Disc Golf course designer Avery Jenkins. Then, the best surprise happened. He wanted to partner with the volunteers and our nonprofit to design a DiscGolfPark! As a professional, he is contributing ideas, resources, and recommendations we didn’t see before.

Specifically, he illustrated the idea of creating nine long tee-pads, nine short tee-pads, AND having the option of two basket placements. By partnering with Avery our course will be an official DiscGolfPark!

All previous sponsors were excited about this enhancement and 6 more sponsors joined the project. All sponsors receive a designated tee-pad with advertisements for their business or family because without them this wouldn’t be possible! This Park design will allow for two tournament play options- for those desiring shorter holes and those who would like a challenge on long holes. There will be temporary baskets placed along the park to make it a full 18-hole layout.

In addition to tournaments that are expected to bring visitors to the town, this DiscGolfPark will be open to the public. This will be a place where families and friends can enjoy an outdoor activity!

What’s so great about a DiscGolfPark in Luther?! It’s going to bring locals, neighbors from surrounding towns/cities, and out-of-state guests- which means more sales tax revenue for the town AND support for our vital business district! It means more people shopping in Luther and more people eating in Luther! Disc Golf is the fastest growing sport. It is also a cheap hobby- well depending on how many discs you buy!

The Luther Friends of the Park would like to thank the generous sponsors who did not hesitate to see a need and an opportunity and invest in the future of their community.

SPONSORS

Couch Pecan Orchard

Wood’s Fire Decor

Firehouse Extreme Clean

Chaney Mechanical

Memorial Road Vet Hospital

Strong Family

Patterson Family

Hope City Church

Wilson Homes

Candy and Patty Hale

RT 66 HVAC

Wilson Family Farms

Luther Register News

TJ Fallon

Randy LeBlanc with Sunset Spot Short Term Rental

Shelden Family

Luther First Baptist Church

Twice the Icee

Crea Lambert

Design Kennemer Family

Harlin Family

TSET

Friends of the Park Leadership

President- Denielle Chaney

Treasurer- Alicia Nicholas

Secretary- Paul Baustert

Member- Crystal Mills

Member- Lindsey Snider

Member- Carly Snedeker