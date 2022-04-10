Agra Republican Announces Senate Campaign

(News Release) – Jeff McCommas of Agra announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Senate District 28. Jeff graduated from Chandler High School and has raised three children in the community. Owner of McCommas Construction and McCommas Ranch, McCommas wants to bring his experience in business and agriculture to state government.

Current State Senator Zack Taylor has announced he is not seeking re-election in 2022. Additionally, due to redistricting, the re-drawn State Senate District 28 includes all or portions of Seminole, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie Counties. IThis Senate seat will represent all of Luther beginning in 2022. Currently most of Luther is within Senate District 17 now represented by Sen. Shane Jett of Shawnee.

bond. These are the foundation of my personal and professional life,” he said. “My goal in this office would be to take my life experiences and the knowledge I have obtained to bring back the strong family values that I am passionate about. I am convinced this is essential to a strong state.”



McCommas said he believes education, tax reform, and local agriculture are issues that need to be addressed at the state level. “Small family businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy; we need to make sure we revitalize Main Street. To do that, we need to have an educated workforce to allow for new

business development.”



McCommas married his high school sweetheart, Robbie McCommas. They are members of the Church of Christ, where Jeff has served as a deacon, elder, and is an ordained Minister. They have three adults children and seven grandchildren.

Candidates will make their campaigns official during filing this week at the State Capitol, April 13 – 15.