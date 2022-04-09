OBITUARY: Jerry Cornish

Jerry Overton Cornish, of Luther, Oklahoma passed from this life on April 4, 2022, at the age of 82.

He was born October 13, 1939, in Oklahoma City to Overton Cornish and Vanita Janetta Waddle Cornish. Jerry worked as a truck driver for most of his life and was a resident of Luther, Oklahoma, for nearly 40 years. Jerry loved car racing and sitting in his garage on a warm sunny day with the door open and visiting with different friends from Luther. Jerry was a straightforward man, you never had to worry about where you stood with him.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and he is survived by his two brothers, Earl Cornish and Ralph Cornish, two sons, Rick Cornish and ralph Cornish, daughter Tammy Lewis, stepson, Brent Mussyal, and stepdaughter, Sonya Pridemore, as well as a host of other family and friends.

A graveside service was held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jones IOOF Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.