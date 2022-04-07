Arcadia Farmers Market Plans April 23 Market

ARCADIA – Flower lovers will find a variety of bedding plants for sale during the April 23 spring market at

Arcadia Farmers Market. The market is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the outdoor market at Route 66 and Division Street.



Vendors will also offer fresh flowers, herbs, handcrafted furniture, spring greens, vegetable plants such

as tomatoes and peppers, homemade pastries and gourmet coffee. Baby chicks and bunnies will be for

sale, along with farm-raised meat and fresh local eggs.



Newman’s Firehouse BBQ food truck will be on site, as will the market’s own Snow and Grow food truck

and a petting zoo. Amenities include picnic tables, swings and restrooms, and pets on a leash are

welcome.



The fifth summer season of outdoor Saturday markets begins on May 14, said Jesse Waltrip, manager of

the outdoor market and the Arcadia Farmers Market Store at 210 N. Odor St. in Arcadia.



Nearby, The Farmers Market General Store, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The store is a year-round expansion of the outdoor market and features farm-raised meat,

whole milk from a family dairy, cheese, French-style yogurt, farm-fresh eggs, ready-to-bake entrees

from local restaurants and seasonal produce.



The shelves are stocked with gluten-free bread mixes, local honey, health and beauty products and

home-canned pickles and jams. Nearly everything in the store is grown or produced in central

Oklahoma.



For more information or to become a vendor, call 405-226-0346.