Fire Departments Battle Wildfires Despite Burn Ban

A housing addition in Jones was saved from a rapidly spreading wildfire Wednesday near NE 63rd and Hiwassee, thanks to the work of several fire departments in the area.

High winds still fanned flames that couldn’t be directed away from a barn and a house that burned to the ground.

The Jones Fire Department had assistance from fire departments from Harrah, Hickory Hills, Luther, Midwest City, Oklahoma City, Spencer and Choctaw. Their combined work is credited for saving a nearby housing edition.

The Jones Journal reports that the First Baptist Church of Jones will collect items for the family who lost their home and possessions.

Fire officials emphasize that the area remains under a BURN BAN because of dry conditions.

Until we receive meaningful precipitation across the area and/or green up, windy, warm, and dry days will be favorable for the start and spread of fires. Harrah Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Night Owl Media

