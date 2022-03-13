Fire Heavily Damages Foster Home

The Luther Fire Department responded Saturday to a house fire call at the Anna’s House Community, north of Luther. The home was heavily damaged but no one was injured.

LFD Chief Joseph Figueroa thanked nearby fire departments including Hickory Hills, Jones, and Oklahoma City for their mutual aid on the scene and said the fire force worked well together to minimize the damage.

“LFD responded well for a Saturday and having multiple people in class and out of town. Water supply was a major issue. We could only use tankers to supply water and had to send tankers back to town to fill up many times,” he said.

Thank you Night Owl Media and Brett Conner for the photos. Night Owl photographers are freelance photo journalists specializing in emergency scene photography and severe weather.

The Anna’s House Foundation is a faith-based organization whose mission is to provide immediate, stable and loving homes for Oklahoma’s children in state custody. Anna’s House is a private foster care agency that aims to equip foster families with support, training, and resources in a Christian community setting.

The Lord is sweet in his blessing and the family is safe. Anna’s House Foundation

“For those looking to help, we ask for your prayers. We pray for peace for the family involved, peace for our entire foster care community, and peace for our foster children who have already experienced trauma as they process today’s events,” Anna’s House Foundation FB post.



Anna’s House provided a list of immediate needs:

Size 5 diapers

2T pull ups

Baby Boy Toys

6 yr old boy toys

9 yr old girl toys

Sports gear (basketballs, soccer balls, baseballs, etc)

Food Gift Cards Target & Walmart Gift Cards

Contact Community Outreach Coordinator, Britley, at [email protected]

To donate financially please visit https://annashousefoundation.org/donate/.

Chief Figueroa said there was no fire suppression system in the home.