LEGISLATIVE COLUMN | Rep. Kevin Wallace

EDITOR’S Note: The House communications staff emails a column from Rep. Kevin Wallace weekly during the legislative session. To try something new for the 2022 Legislative Session; we will compile all of the columns in this one post, starting with the most recent. These columns are included here as submitted.

MARCH 11 | Busy Week Ends With Pandemic Relief Funds Meeting

by Rep. Kevin Wallace

The House voted on 158 pieces of legislation this past week with most advancing to the state Senate. That’s more than a quarter of the 452 bills that passed out of committee by the March 3 deadline. We still have six legislative days left to consider the remaining bills before the third-reading deadline in the Chamber of Origin. Then the House will start considering Senate bills and vice versa.

Most bills with a fiscal impact have their title struck before being voted on in the House. This means the bill will have to return to the House before the title is restored and final passage is granted.

The House and Senate Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding met on March 10, voting to close the state’s website portal on March 31 for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) project requests. The portal opened on Oct. 1, and the public so far has submitted 884 project proposals totaling $13.3 billion. We have only $1.87 billion to allocate. After the portal closes, this committee will decide which projects will be allocated funds to help improve the state’s economy, enhance services that benefit all Oklahomans, especially the most vulnerable, and expand our physical and digital infrastructure. Ideas can still be submitted as well. So far we have 119 idea submissions.

Our four working groups already have made some recommendations on how funds should be spent including $60 million to address the state’s nursing shortage. While our portion of ARPA funds have not yet been allocated, the University of Oklahoma this week held a press conference with legislative leaders and the governor to announce that they are able to accept 100% of their qualified applicants into their nursing program. Southwest Oklahoma State University in Weatherford also says it should be able to double its number of nursing graduates as well as increase graduates in technician fields. Murray State College is on the list of those recommended for funds as well to increase their nursing school graduates.

The Workforce and Economic Development Working Group recently issued a call for proposals regarding childcare and workforce development projects and determined the state Department of Human Services is best positioned to fulfill these requests. They will now pivot to examining other areas of need. The Transportation Infrastructure and Rural Development Working Group will be meeting in the next several weeks to examine their project submissions. I look forward to hearing the recommendations from these groups.

In addition to the state’s portion of funding, counties and municipalities also are receiving ARPA funds. Of the municipalities – listed as Non-Entitlement Units – 377 have been approved to receive $113.7 million, or 99% of total funding, and 145 applications are being reviewed. Some NEUs chose not to apply for the funding; others, including unincorporated communities, did not qualify.

MARCH 4 | Legislative Work Kicks Up

With icy roads shutting down portions of the state for several days, it forced all remaining committee work into one long deadline week at the Capitol. We had three Appropriations & Budget Committee meetings this past week and one Joint Committee on Appropriations & Budget meeting. We heard 77 bills in all.

Once bills pass committee, they’re eligible to be heard on the House floor. Over the next few weeks, we’ll likely hear hundreds of bills in advance of the third-reading deadline when bills must pass from their chamber of origin to the opposite legislative chamber.

The House this week passed a resolution expressing our support for the people of Ukraine and Taiwan and condemning the recent invasion by Russia of Ukraine and threats against Taiwan. The resolution urges the immediate removal of Russian troops and calls for Oklahomans to refrain from buying Russian goods. The measure states that if we stay silent while these countries are attacked, we face the very real possibility of an escalation toward a broader war. We’re calling on our congressional delegation and the president of the United States to take strong actions against Russia and any other aggressor.

The invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the loss of life and the destruction of homes and other properties, and we pray for those in harm’s way. It’s also caused economic upheaval, shaking global markets and increasing the price of oil to over $100 a barrel.

Among the upcoming pieces of legislation we will consider is a comprehensive package of marijuana reforms that will help us better regulate this wild-west of weed industry. The state question that legalized medical marijuana was almost devoid of any regulation. Consequently, we’ve faced numerous issues, including an explosion in illegal grow operations and black market sales as well as overuse of utilities, strains on law enforcement, tax compliance issues and others. The proposed legislation will help put a stop to illegal activity and help us better monitor legitimate growers and sellers. We already recently had one of the largest drug busts in state history resulting in the seizure of a half a billion dollars-worth of illegal marijuana, the shutdown of a dozen illegal grows and 13 arrests. More raids are planned.

On a final note, the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief is considering closing the state’s website portal for submitting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) project requests on March 31. The portal opened Oct. 1, and the public was invited to submit ideas and projects to qualify for a portion of the state’s share of federal relief dollars. More than 823 projects have been received, totaling $12.8 billion. This is $11 billion more than the state received. The submissions have helped this committee identify needs and priority areas to help us recover from the pandemic. But the time has come to stop gathering submissions and turn to the work of deciding which will be allocated funds to help improve the state’s economy, enhance services that benefit all Oklahomans, especially the most vulnerable, and expand our physical and digital infrastructure.

February 25 | Strong Revenue Picture for State

by Rep. Kevin Wallace

The Board of Equalization met Feb. 22 to certify $10.49 billion for state appropriations for the next fiscal year. This exceeded the amount the board projected in December. It shows our Oklahoma economy is strong and continues to outperform our expectations.

This is great news for Oklahomans. We will be able to continue our commitment to deliver core government services such as record education funding, investments in infrastructure and public safety, and dedicated funding for health and mental health care among others. We also anticipate saving again this year as we have the previous two years. The revenue certified by the BOE includes about $1.3 billion in one-time funds and cash reserves from previous sessions. We also have record amounts of federal pandemic relief funds that can only be used for one-time projects before the funds cease. Partner that with energy prices that are bound to come down at some point and the eventual down cycle of the overall economy, and it reinforces the decision to be conservative with our spending. As I said, we’ll be able to accomplish much with this revenue, but we’ll save as well.

Along the lines of prudent fiscal decisions, I continue to be pleased with the work of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT). This office, created through legislation, began its work in 2019. It has statutory authority to examine and evaluate the finances and operations of all departments, agencies and institutions of Oklahoma and all its political subdivisions. LOFT’s mission is to assist the Legislature in making informed, data-driven decisions to serve the citizens of Oklahoma by ensuring accountability in state government, efficient use of resources and effective programs and services. To date, the office has completed more than a dozen reports containing 160 recommendations or policy ideas, several dozen of which have resulted in legislation to improve transparency and efficiency in state spending. The office has reported on factors impacting the teacher shortage, medical marijuana oversight, progress toward reducing the waitlist for the developmentally disabled, the use of tobacco trust fund dollars and more. As chair of the committee to which LOFT presents its evaluations, I look forward to its continued efforts.

On the legislative front, we have a bill that will be heard soon that would create a state broadband office to oversee the buildout of high-speed internet to cover more than 95% of the state. The office will be funded through federal relief dollars and sunset when the dollars cease. In this way, we are not growing government, but simply making the best use of these funds while we have them. Internet is necessary for Oklahomans to access education and health care services and to stay competitive in our current business environment. I’m excited to see the passage of this bill and the work it will accomplish.

February 18 | Honoring the Sanctity of Life

by Rep. Kevin Wallace

The House of Representatives on Feb. 16 recognized Rose Day by unanimously adopting a resolution that honors the sanctity of life of the unborn. A vast majority of Oklahomans support protecting life in the womb. Rose Day brings hundreds of these supporters together at the state Capitol where they distribute roses to elected officials to remind us of this cause. I was proud to co-author this resolution.

On another note, I’m pleased to continue my role as chair of the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations. I was appointed by House Speaker Charles McCall. The committee is responsible for overseeing and approving certain agreements between tribal governments and the state. I believe this committee gives us a good opportunity as legislators to work together with our tribal leaders. Committee members are appointed by the speaker and the president pro tempore of the state Senate.

The House Appropriations & Budget Committee, which I chair, held its first meeting of the session this past week, considering our first six bills. Our A&B subcommittees must complete their work by Feb. 21. Bills that have a fiscal impact on state dollars must first go through a subcommittee before they can be considered by the full A&B Committee. Our next few meetings will be much more robust as we begin to hear all of those bills.

Also this week in the House, we observed Higher Education Day. This annual day brings students and college professors and administrators from across the state to the Capitol to talk about the benefits of earning a college degree. I was privileged to be asked to make some remarks to this group as they visited the House chamber and to introduce my daughter, Hailey Wallace, as one of the college student speakers.

The role our colleges and universities play in preparing our young people for their futures is invaluable. We have critical workforce needs currently in the fields of nursing, teaching and engineers, so we’re presenting several bills in the House this year that will help us address these shortage areas. Research also shows us that among populations where a greater percentage of people possess a college degree, health outcomes are better, crime rates are lower, average incomes are higher and quality of life is improved. I would say the same thing goes for those who earn a trade certification through our state’s CareerTech system or even through industry apprenticeship programs.

On a more local note, I want to mention a nonprofit that helps school-age children with reading and other learning activities that is opening a location in Wellston. Jubilee Partners – Wellston will begin with a Summer Kid’s Club two afternoons a week this summer. They will provide lunch, a Student Leadership Program for middle and high School students, a reading program, Life Skills classes, science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) classes, and hobby classes for elementary school students.

In the Fall, the group will offer an After School Program at least one day per week, which will include leadership opportunities, tutoring, STEAM and Life Skills for elementary and middle school students with high school students being eligible to participate as student leaders. More information about the group can be found online at http://www.jubileepartnersokc.org/.

February 11 | Shared Priorities

by Rep. Kevin Wallace

The legislative session got off to a good start this year when Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his fourth annual State of the State address. I and other House leaders look forward to working with him on some shared priorities.

One of those is the continued push back against federal overreach. Last year, the Legislature passed and the governor signed into law House Bill 1236, which empowered us to fight against unconstitutional mandates of the current federal administration. These include personal health care mandates, illegal immigration policies and election measures that threaten our current voting system. Passing this measure legislatively allows us to help determine when matters should be litigated, and that better protects our personal liberties.

Another shared goal is to get a better handle on the state’s medical marijuana industry, particularly when it comes to illegal operations and those with foreign interest. It’s worth a reminder that it was through the initiative petition process and not the Legislature that medical marijuana was legalized via State Question 788 in 2018. The question, however, left huge gaps in enforcement and regulation. The governor in his speech pointed out that Oklahoma has since seen a ballooning number of growers – 8,300 in Oklahoma, compared to just eight in neighboring Arkansas. We have seven times the growers of California with just 10% of the people. We’ve got multiple bills to address licensing, public utility usage, pesticide use and other issues this session.

Growing our broadband infrastructure is another priority. The Broadband Council, established through legislation, did a great job of laying the groundwork for this expansion. Now a dedicated office is needed to distribute the money to begin the buildout. Bringing more and better quality high-speed internet to under- or non-served areas of our state will help our residents access services such as education and healthcare, and it will help us attract more businesses and jobs that will improve our overall economy.

The governor also mentioned wanting to invest another $13 billion in transportation over the next 10 years to continue improving pavement and safety on urban and rural highways and to ease travel throughout the state. This too would be a major economic driver. Our state already is in the Top Ten for our bridges.

Specifically named in the governor’s speech was the city of Harrah, which in the last year has seen construction start on more than 2,200 new homes. The city’s first hotel opened in November, and the population is estimated to double within three to four years. That kind of growth is anticipated for other cities as well as more highways and turnpikes are completed throughout the state.

The governor also mentioned several education policies, in which House leadership is interested. These include increasing pay for high-performing teachers and investing in higher education workforce initiatives that will increase the number of candidates in high-demand fields such as nurses, engineers, technical workers and teachers.

Tax reform is another area of interest. Last year, the Legislature cut the personal income tax and the corporate tax rate. We hope to accomplish more of that this year. With record-high revenues and a commitment to continue growing the state’s savings account while investing in priorities, we’re in a good position to continue to look at ways to stay competitive with our tax rates.

Kevin Wallace serves District 32 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Lincoln County and part of Logan County.