Luther Mayor Recognizes New Relationships with Oklahoma County

Submitted and written by Terry Arps, mayor, Town of Luther

The Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners last November adjusted its three districts to reflect the results of the 2020 national census. The changes took the Town of Luther, and surrounding areas, out of District One and realigned it into District Three.

The move shifted Luther from the oversite of District One Commissioner Carrie Blumert and Road Superintendent Brian Jasper. Both had served Luther well and faithfully, establishing themselves as friends of the community. The uncertainty of the unknown caused concern for some as we became part of a new district. Those worries were unfounded.

Literally minutes after the change decision had been made, District Three Commissioner Kevin Calvey was in touch with Town leadership, scheduling a meeting to make the transition as seamless as possible. Within days the Commissioner’s Chief Deputy, Myles Davidson and Road Superintendent Ron Cardwell were seated in the conference room at Town Hall exchanging information about projects underway, priorities, and assistance needed for new projects beneficial to Luther.

One of the major projects needed was the clearing of brush for an extension of Birch Street, south to an intersection with 178th Street. Again, within days, I was asked if I was aware of the work that was going on at south Birch Street. Before I could get out the next day to see what was going on, the clearing was complete. I was flabbergasted!

I had only hoped that the job would be accomplished within the month.

Two days prior to the first of the two winter storms of late, both Davidson and Cardwell were in touch to confirm what Luther’s snow emergency routes were and establish the priority for clearing secondary roads. Recognizing the size of the district, I was well pleased with the efforts directed to the needs of Luther for both storms.

I would like to offer thanks to our new District leaders for both their attention to the needs of Luther and the service to the new piece of their district.