Luther Senior Tuesday Lunch Returns

If this isn’t welcome news? The Senior Citizen Tuesday Lunch in Luther returns Tuesday, May 18, 2021!

Won’t it be a fantastic reunion of friends over a delicious meal?!

Lunch will be served at noon at the same location that housed this event before the pandemic shut it down, 18120 Hogback Road. The menu will be ham & cheese sliders, baked beans, and macaroni salad. Please, if you think you will be able to come, give Donna Peters a call at 405 277 9283.

I really hope all of you can join us. Donna Peters

Thank you Donna and all who have made this happen again.