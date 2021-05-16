Luther Family Clinic
CommunityFoodTown

Luther Senior Tuesday Lunch Returns

dawnshelton Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
0 77 Less than a minute
BancFirst SUmmer 2021

If this isn’t welcome news? The Senior Citizen Tuesday Lunch in Luther returns Tuesday, May 18, 2021!

Won’t it be a fantastic reunion of friends over a delicious meal?!

Lunch will be served at noon at the same location that housed this event before the pandemic shut it down, 18120 Hogback Road. The menu will be ham & cheese sliders, baked beans, and macaroni salad. Please, if you think you will be able to come, give Donna Peters a call at 405 277 9283.

I really hope all of you can join us.

Donna Peters

Thank you Donna and all who have made this happen again.

Luther Hardware
Luther Family Care Clinic

Related Articles

Photo of Bills to pay; and other numbers of Luther

Bills to pay; and other numbers of Luther

July 16, 2016

A new attorney for Luther Town

December 9, 2015
Photo of COLUMN: Legislative Update

COLUMN: Legislative Update

February 14, 2020

Can’t Keep a Clerk

August 14, 2016

Leave a Reply

Plant-a-Palooza
Back to top button
Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker