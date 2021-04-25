Luther Family Clinic
Luther Seeks Sales Tax Hike

7 days ago
Luther, OK – Do you know the last time the Town of Luther raised sales taxes? Take a wild guess.

First some information.

  • Current sales tax rate is three cents per dollar.
  • Most of Luther’s revenue comes from sales taxes.
  • The Town receives about $40,000 monthly from sales and use (internet) taxes.
  • The Town budget covers expenses like infrastructure, public safety, staff and operations.
  • Luther has the lowest sales tax rate in the area.

Ready for the answer? 1981.

Shoppers have been pitching in three cents for every sales taxable dollar they spend in Luther for 40 years. Some would say the town has a 1981-era infrastructure to show for it.

The ballot features two propositions. One is a question to approve a half-cent sales tax for operations and the other is a half-cent sales tax for capital improvements. If approved the new tax would go into effect in August, 2021.

SALES TAX ELECTION DATE: MAY 11, 2021

Res-2021-05R-Sales-tax-election

