Town Election? It’s April 6, 2021

Luther – Have you seen any campaign signs? Any social media chatter? There’s an election for three town trustee positions, but you might not know it

The election is April 6, 2021.

Registered voters who live within Luther’s town limits will be asked to vote for three candidates for the Luther Town Board of Trustees. There are four names on the ballot: Terry Arps, Carla Caruthers, Joshua Rowton and Jenni White. Arps and White currently serve on the board. White was elected in 2017, and Arps was appointed in 2019 to fill an unexpired term. Trandy Langston is completing her four-year term and sadly did not seek re-election.

White has served as mayor, and is also running for chair of the State Republican Party.

