Free Food on Friday in Wellston

Wellston – Another drive-thru food giveaway is scheduled on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Wellston Baseball Field, 900 Hickory, Wellston, OK, at 11 am.

As part of the USDA Farmers to Families program, organizers say the shipment of food helps eliminate waste and help farmers. The program is not needs based meaning anyone can line up to receive a box. Recipients should have a plan for refrigeration as the box might include dairy, meats, or perishable fruit or vegetables.

The event is organized through the Luther and Wellston United Methodist Churches, many volunteers, and made possible with efforts from the office of Oklahoma US Representative Stephane Bice.