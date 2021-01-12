Two Million Books Checked Out

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – January 12, 2021 – Metropolitan Library System (MLS) announced today that it reached a record-breaking two million digital book checkouts in 2020. This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of library digital lending of ebooks and audiobooks, especially in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic. MLS is one of 102 public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million checkouts (complete list here).

MLS has been providing readers 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks for several years through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app. Reader interest and usage has grown every year.

“We’re so excited to reach this milestone,” said Chris Kennedy, Deputy Director of Public Services at Metropolitan Library System. “This has been a tough year for everyone and this achievement shows us how much the community values the Library.”

The highest-circulating title MLS readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2020 was Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes thrillers, biographies and children/young adult.

The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Metropolitan Library System’s digital collection in 2020:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. Educated by Tara Westover

3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

5. The Guardians by John Grisham

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Metropolitan Library System’s digital collection in 2020:

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama

4. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling

5. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by J.K. Rowling

Readers in Oklahoma County just need a valid library card to access digital books from MLS’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including Apple(R), Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle(R) (US only). Visit https://metrolibrary.overdrive.com/ or download the Libby app to get started and borrow ebooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.

About Metropolitan Library System

The Metropolitan Library System is a public library system serving Oklahoma County residents. MLS includes 19 library branch locations. The Metropolitan Library System is the largest library system in Oklahoma, serving anyone who lives, attends school, or owns property in Oklahoma County. MLS circulates over 6 million materials each year.

About OverDrive

OverDrive strives to create “a world enlightened by reading.” Serving a growing network of 65,000 libraries and schools in 84 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com